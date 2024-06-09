Verition Fund Management LLC Has $30.92 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2,549.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,457 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 132.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.69. 18,586,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,717,441. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.