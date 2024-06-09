Verition Fund Management LLC Has $42.31 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,374 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $42,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 206,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

