Verition Fund Management LLC Has $44.35 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,994 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up about 0.3% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $44,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,235,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,104,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,653,000 after acquiring an additional 77,319 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.94. 159,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.85. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

