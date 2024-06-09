Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,520 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.