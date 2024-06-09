Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 1.4% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after buying an additional 922,508 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

