Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $270,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

