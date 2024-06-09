Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $3.58 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.5% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 855,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 192,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

