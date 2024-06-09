Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEMV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 143,038 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

