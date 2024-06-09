Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,985,000 after purchasing an additional 226,035 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 603,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

