Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.