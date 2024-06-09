Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.
Newmont Stock Performance
NYSE:NEM opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
