Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

