Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0692

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.81 million and $12,939.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,715.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.73 or 0.00680761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00115509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00038660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00248013 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00081877 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,565,085 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

