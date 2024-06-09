Vestal Point Capital LP Buys New Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 0.67% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.75 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

