Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $6.70 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $152.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.