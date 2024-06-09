Vestal Point Capital LP Makes New $96,000 Investment in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.27% of Achilles Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

ACHL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHL shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

