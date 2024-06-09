Vestal Point Capital LP Makes New Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,331,000. Liquidia accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 1.58% of Liquidia as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liquidia Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,712 shares of company stock worth $1,125,576. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
