Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,530,000 Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,140,000. Inhibrx makes up about 6.2% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 3.24% of Inhibrx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter worth $7,964,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 870,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $872.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.87. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

