Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases Shares of 225,000 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,156,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.8% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

