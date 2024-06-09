Vestal Point Capital LP Takes Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNTH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

