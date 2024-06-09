Vestal Point Capital LP Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,891,000. Insmed comprises 3.0% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.63% of Insmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $56.85 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

