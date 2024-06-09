Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $8.97. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 159,449 shares changing hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

