Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) vs. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Financial Analysis

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57

Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 204.03%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -91.29% -60.83% -50.73% Vir Biotechnology -677.69% -32.58% -26.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $8.01 million 0.70 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.67 Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 17.73 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.80

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

