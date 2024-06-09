Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,495 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 1,988,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

