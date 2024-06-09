Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,495 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 1,988,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNO
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vornado Realty Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.