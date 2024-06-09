Vulcan Value Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 237,177 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 6.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Salesforce worth $420,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.53. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

