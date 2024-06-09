Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 726,956 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726,956 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 1.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $41,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
