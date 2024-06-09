Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 726,956 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726,956 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 1.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $41,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.