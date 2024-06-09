Vulcan Value Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,954 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $28,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.