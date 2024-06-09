Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.2 %
Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.