Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $65.88. 20,213,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

