Wanchain (WAN) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $47.02 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,048,987 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

