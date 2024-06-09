Wedbush Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $397.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 39,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 125.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

