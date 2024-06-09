Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $447.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

