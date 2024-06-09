Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $100.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

