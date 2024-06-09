WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $240.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.14.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get WEX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,140 shares of company stock worth $880,673 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in WEX by 2,524.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after buying an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.