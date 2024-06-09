WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) is Azora Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the period. WisdomTree accounts for 4.6% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of WisdomTree worth $54,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WisdomTree by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after buying an additional 294,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 1,095,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.47. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WT. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WisdomTree

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.