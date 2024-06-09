Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wolfspeed accounts for about 1.0% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 2,489,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

