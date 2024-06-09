Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. 757,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,620. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

