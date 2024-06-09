Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,126 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. 485,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

