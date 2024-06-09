Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 391,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.05. 2,387,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

