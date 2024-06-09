Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 3,722,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,517. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

