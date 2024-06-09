Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 136,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.