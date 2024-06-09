Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 53,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PNC traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 698,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,393. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

