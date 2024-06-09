Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 889 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 342,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 581,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,945. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

