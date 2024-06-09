Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after acquiring an additional 429,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.12. 5,096,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day moving average of $298.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

