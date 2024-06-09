WOW-token 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.90 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.06 million and $2.90 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003530 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007431 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
