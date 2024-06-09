Wrapped AVAX Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $175.63 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $32.86 or 0.00047194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,345,120 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,304,877.64007874. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 32.27485035 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1077 active market(s) with $11,097,657.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

