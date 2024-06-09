XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLD. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,570 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

