XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 208.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 594,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,094. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

