XML Financial LLC Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. 1,020,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

