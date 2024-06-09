XML Financial LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
Further Reading
