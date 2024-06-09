XML Financial LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE T traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

